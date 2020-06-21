BALLOS, Tom James Sr., 91, of Montpelier, Virginia, appeared face to face with his Lord; his mother, Ella Shennalt; and his father, James Stephen Ballos, just as he desired on June 18, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed; and a sister, Mary B. Hodges. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marjorie, of 72 years; his son, Thomas J. Ballos Jr.; grandchildren, Tabitha Ballos and Thomas J. Ballos III (Geneva); and two great-grandchildren, Colby and Kaeden. Mr. Ballos retired from Philip Morris. He enjoyed fishing and auto racing. He was a member of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church. A private visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Park Mausoleum, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen; followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond in Tom's name.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court