BALLOU, KATHY

BALLOU, Kathy Underwood, 53, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jean C. and Howard Underwood; and her sister, Dare Harris. Survivors include her children, Kelly Keller (Daniel) and Matthew Ballou (Heather); sisters, Debra Gershman and Susan Sisson (Van); grandchildren, Colton Keller, Owen Keller, Natalie Ballou and Greta Keller; a special nephew, Patrick Roles; and a host of other family and friends who loved her dearly. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

