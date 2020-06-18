BALLOU, Kathy Underwood, 53, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jean C. and Howard Underwood; and her sister, Dare Harris. Survivors include her children, Kelly Keller (Daniel) and Matthew Ballou (Heather); sisters, Debra Gershman and Susan Sisson (Van); grandchildren, Colton Keller, Owen Keller, Natalie Ballou and Greta Keller; a special nephew, Patrick Roles; and a host of other family and friends who loved her dearly. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
