BALZER, Howard A. "Buck." On June 8, 2019, Howard A. Balzer "Buck," of King William, Virginia, passed away, after a long and brave battle with brain cancer. Born in 1936 to Howard and Ruth, he grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. After graduating high school, he served in the Navy and then the Army, traveling extensively. He was a veteran of foreign war. Howard held many jobs, working as a bartender, a glass factory worker and possibly his favorite job was that of a cab driver. He was a sharp card player and enjoyed all types of sports, his favorite teams hailing from Pittsburgh and New York/New Jersey. Howard was predeceased by his wife and is survived by two sisters, three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a very private yet generous person, friendly to all who he came in contact with. He will be missed by many. A military memorial service will be held at a future date at St. Joseph's cemetery in Toms River, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial