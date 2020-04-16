BANDY, Bogle "Ray," age 68, of Quinton, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at VCU Health System, in Richmond, Va. He was born June 30, 1951, in Tazewell County, Va., and was the son of the late Ulyses and Mildred Asbury Bandy. He retired as a Foreman from C.W. Wright after over 30 years of service. Ray enjoyed watching his Redskins, Nascar, Westerns and Andy Griffith. He loved listening to his country and bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Wanda Bandy, Loretta Hammond, Rebecca Bandy; and two brothers, Timothy Bandy and Mark Bandy. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving sons, Michael Taylor (Holly) and Bo Bandy (Melody); and his four grandchildren, Grayson Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor, Taylor Bandy and Caroline Bandy; eight brothers, Thomas Bandy, Daryl Bandy, Harold Bandy, Wichard Barnett, Billy Bandy, Danny Bandy, Ulyses Gene Bandy and James Bandy; two sisters, Patricia Taylor and Shelia Bandy; many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted privately at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Pastor Allen Gross officiating. A graveside service will also be private at Bandy Cemetery. Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to make donations to The Ark Complex, P.O. Box 768, Quinton, Va. 23141. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Bogle "Ray" Bandy is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…