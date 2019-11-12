BANDY, John Jr., 79, New Kent, Va., went to be with Jesus on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine; and brother, Jack; he is survived by two siblings, eight children and their families. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Nelsen Funeral Home on Laburnum Avenue, where services will be held Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial