BANDY, John Vernon, 80, of Sandston, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Charley Greever Bandy and Armentas Melvina Riley Bandy of Tazewell County at Bandy, Va. Also preceded in death by his son, Roderick A. Bandy; brothers, Thomas, William, James and Walter Bandy; and sister, Dora Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacquelin Bandy; daughter, Meloney Bandy (David Culley); son, James Bandy (Courtney); grandson, Matthew Ashworth and his father, Tommy Ashworth; granddaughters, Alexa and Avery Bandy; brothers, Charley, Steven, Lake and Phillip Bandy; sisters, Dorothy Thomas, Nannie Buffalou and Ruth Garrett; and many nieces and nephews. John served in the Army, 64th M.P. He retired from VDOT after 35 years as a Surveyor and Inspector. He worked as a Consulting Engineer for 21 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #216 Sandston, where he served as Worship Master in 1988. He was a Cub Scout leader and a Little League and Babe Ruth Coach. He was a member of Sandston Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Chairman of several committees. He loved fishing, working in his garden, and helping other people. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Masonic Lodge #216 in Sandston. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial