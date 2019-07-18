BANE, Jane Marie, of Henrico County and Deltaville, Va., passed away at age 90 on July 10, 2019, and this day the Lord received an angel from Earth. Jane was predeceased by her mother, Virginia Goode Bevell; and her stepfather, Willis A. Bevell. She was also predeceased by her precious little dog, Coco. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jeff C. Bane; daughter, Lisa M. Bane; son, J.C. Bane Jr. (Cheryl); grandsons, Ryan W. Atkinson (Kaitlin), Mark D. Atkinson (Kim) and Jeff C. Bane III (Sarah); great-granddaughters, Ella, Sydney, Mackenzie and Baylee Atkinson. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and cross-stitching and was excited in gifting her needlework to those she loved. The family would like to thank Asera Care Hospice and the caregivers, Annette, Debra, Beverly, Sheila, Malana, Jameka and Heather, all of whom Jane loved and who took wonderful care of her in her last days. Funeral services will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on July 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church at the above address, Asera Care Hospice, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 116, Richmond, Va. 23229 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial