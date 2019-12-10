BANES, Norman Riley Sr., of Chesterfield, born on September 12, 1933, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving grandson, Paul Banes Hines. He retired from Overnite Transportation and later worked for R & L Freight Carriers. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Martha Quick Banes; children, Norman Jr. and his wife, Sharon, Sharon Banes Hines, John, Edward and Tim Banes; six granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary; and brothers, Jerry and Stuart Banes. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
