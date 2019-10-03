BANKS, Arlington Raymond, 81, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2019, at a local health care center. He was the son of the late Robert E. and Agnes Roane Banks Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Patterson Banks. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, one daughter, Audrey Banks of Richmond, Va.; three brothers, Ralph Banks of Upper Marlboro, Md., Russell Banks of Sandston, Va. and Reginald Banks of Glen Allen, Va.; three sisters, Rosetta Simms and Roslyn Goode, both of Richmond, Va. and Roxie Lyons of Henrico, Va.; one grandchild, one great-grandchild and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church. Interment will follow in The Virginia National Cemetery, Amelia, Va. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at https://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com/.View online memorial