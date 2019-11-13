BANKS, GEORGE JR.

BANKS, George A. Jr., 43, of Charles City, passed away November 6, 2019. He is survived by parents, George Sr. and Carolyn Banks; brother, Bryant Banks Sr.; sister, Carmen Banks Sims; nieces, Brittney, Brianna and Asia; nephews, Bryant Jr., Sean Jr. and Author; great-niece, Nyla Raye; great-nephew, Wyatt; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

