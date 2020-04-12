BANKS, JUNIUS "SONNY" SR.

BANKS, Junius Edward "Sonny" Sr., departed this life April 2, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his son, Junius Banks Jr. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruth Geraldine Banks; eight children, Sharon Andrews, Janice and Andrea Fleming, Floria Banks- Meredith (Hezekiah), Pamela, Darryl (Denise), Timothy (Patricia) and Craig Banks Sr.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Monday, April 13, from noon until 8 p.m. Service private.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 13
Visitation
Monday, April 13, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
