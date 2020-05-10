BANKS, Leroy, 85, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Leroy was born in Farmville, Va., to Vattell and Lucille Banks on December 11, 1934. Leroy graduated from Robert R. Moton High School in Farmville and he continued his education at Hampton Institute in Hampton, Va. He married Marie Green on April 8, 1978, in Richmond and served two years in the U.S. Army. Reverend Banks served 30 years as assistant pastor at Richmond Christian Center. He was the owner of a television repair shop in Richmond. Rev. Banks was also employed at A.H. Robbins and a supervisor at Henrico County Landfill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Holmes Banks and Vattell Banks; and brothers, Alfred, Wilbert and Carlton Banks. Survivors include his five children, Chris Banks, Tyrone Banks, Etah Banks, Maxine Banks and Veronica Banks; nine grandchildren, Rasheedah Anderson, Ricky Higgins, Tasheeika Trapp, La'Tasha Banks, Tanika Banks, Ivy Banks, Keisha Banks, Alisa Banks and John Garrett; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Barbara Pace, Florence Foster (Jack), Mildred Cox, Brenda Edmonds (Ashley), Lynda Banks, Sandra Moore (Cornell); brothers, Rev. Gary Banks (Jannie), Allen Banks (Susan), Clarence Banks (Joyce), Therman Banks (Shirley), Theodore Banks, Godfrey Banks (Mary) and Lawrence Banks (Shirley); and a host of nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
