BANKS, RUTH

BANKS, Ruth G. Fleming, departed this life April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius E. Banks Sr.; sons, Junius Banks Jr. and Timothy Banks. She leaves to cherish their memories six children, Janice and Andrea Fleming, Pamela, Darryl, Craig Banks Sr. and Floria Banks-Meredith (Hezekiah); 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Fleming (Lorene); two sisters, Gladys Bryant and Kate Anthony; two daughters-in-law, Denise and Patricia Banks; and hosts of relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, April 23, noon to 8 p.m.

Service information

Apr 23
Visitation
Thursday, April 23, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
