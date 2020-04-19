BANKS, TIMOTHY

BANKS, Timothy Antonio "Bully," departed this life April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Junius E. Banks Sr.; and brother, Junius E. Banks Jr. He leaves to cherish the memories his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Ampy-Banks; six siblings, Janice and Andrea Fleming, Pamela, Darryl (Denise), Craig Banks Sr. and Floria Banks-Meredith (Hezekiah); two children, Cherry Avent and Timothy Tyler; two stepchildren, Girrard (Moni'que) and Gary Ampy; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Wednesday, April 22, from noon until 8 p.m.

