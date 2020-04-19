BANKS, Timothy Antonio "Bully," departed this life April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Junius E. Banks Sr.; and brother, Junius E. Banks Jr. He leaves to cherish the memories his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Ampy-Banks; six siblings, Janice and Andrea Fleming, Pamela, Darryl (Denise), Craig Banks Sr. and Floria Banks-Meredith (Hezekiah); two children, Cherry Avent and Timothy Tyler; two stepchildren, Girrard (Moni'que) and Gary Ampy; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Wednesday, April 22, from noon until 8 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 22
Visitation
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…