BANNISTER, Mr. Dallas G., of Amelia, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in a Richmond hospital. He is survived by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Liberty Baptist Church, Amelia. Interment in church cemetery. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge.

