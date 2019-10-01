BANNISTER, Mr. Dallas G., of Amelia, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in a Richmond hospital. He is survived by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Liberty Baptist Church, Amelia. Interment in church cemetery. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car