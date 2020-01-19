BANTON, Richard Michael, age 72, of Lynchburg, husband of Betty J. Banton, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020. He was born in 1947 in Richmond, son of the late Earl W. Banton Jr. and the late Caroline M. Banton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Banton III; and a sister, Mary Banton Flora. Richard was retired from the State of Virginia and had worked for a number of years for WW Graingers, Inc. He was an avid motorsports and Redskins fan, who loved working on cars and enjoyed his bluegrass music. In addition to his wife, Betty; he is survived by three sons, Scott Bryant (Sandra), Mark Bryant (Theresa) and Keith McDonald (Miriam); a sister, Caroll Sue Banton; and seven grandchildren, Maggie, Ashleigh, Lauren, Lunden, Nicholas, Logan and Ben. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.View online memorial
