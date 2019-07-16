BAPTISTE, Marcel Duchamp Sr., 47, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Mary Diane Williams; daughters, Jaquae, Alexus; sons, Marcel Jr., Marquis and Charles; mother, Jasmine Baptiste; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial