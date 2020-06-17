BARBER, Carrie Mae Lavender, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at age 93, after a life of caring love for her family and devotion to her Christian faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her late husband of 58 years, Edgar "Bucky" Barber, were lifelong residents of Lakeside in Henrico County, Va. Carrie was born in 1926 near Danville, Va., to Kenner Wilson Lavender and Gladys Irene Virginia Tooley, who both passed away while she was an infant. With sister, Peggy Bessie Lavender Almond (Stratton), they resided in Provo, Utah during their grade school years. The family, including grandmother, Mary Patterson Tooley who raised them, would relocate to Richmond, Va., following WWII, where she graduated from John Marshall High School. In 1988, Carrie retired from Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Virginia, where she greeted patrons and visitors every day for years. She and husband, Bucky would serve three missions for her church, twice at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Oahu, Hawaii and then by helping supervise the construction of the Columbia, S.C. temple of her church. She filled numerous other church callings as her devotion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ never faltered. Carrie was a devoted mother of five, Aljean Barber Peterson (Dennis) of Midlothian, Va., Connie B. Robbins (LaMont) of Bluffdale, Utah, David William Barber (Laura) of Covington, Ga., Gary Dean Barber of Encino, Calif. and Virginia Ann Barber Chmielewski (Steven) of Carmel, Ind., who died in 2005. She loved her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and is survived by two nieces. A private funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Bliley Funeral Homes, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochland County, Va., beside her husband and near her grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Family History Center, 5600 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, are suggested.View online memorial
