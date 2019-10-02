BARBER, Perry Lee, 82, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, two days before he and his wife's 61st wedding anniversary. Born in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late Cueselle and Catherine Thurman Barber; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Cueselle Barber II; and two sisters, Veronica Norwood and Joyce Barber. Perry was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church, the FOP, YouFit Gym and the Morotock Lodge No. 210 A.F. & A.M. in Danville, Va. He enjoyed playing guitar, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the Kure Beach Fishing Pier. Mr. Barber is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jo Barber; two sons, Perry Barber II (Sharon) and Steven Barber (Katie); and four grandsons, David Barber, Andrew Barber (Taylor), Joshua Barber and James Barber. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, with the Rev. Wayne Raborn, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, Tenn. 38101 or to the Richmond Police Athletic League, 1365 Overbrook Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220 in memory of Perry Lee Barber. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial