BARBER, Robert Reid Jr. "Sales today; image over time." Robert R. Barber Jr. used this catchphrase so often during his highly successful advertising career that associates would jokingly suggest it be engraved on his tombstone. Sadly, the time for a tombstone has come. Bob passed away, after an extended illness, in the company of his adoring family on September 27, 2019. He was 79. Bob would have insisted that biographical palaver be kept to a minimum. He would, however, want to be remembered as the proud son of the late Katharine and Robert Sr. He'd want a tip of the hat to his sister, Shirley and her husband, Captain Dick Fox. He'd insist that no one forget his wife and love of his life, the former Miss Gayle McKenzie; or the couple's two lovely daughters and their spouses. They are: daughter, Robin and her husband, Travis Bailey and daughter, Leslie and her husband, Justin Andrew. Bob would make sure all the name-dropping concluded with the two he considered best in show: Cacci and Maddie Andrew, his charming and precocious granddaughters. This pair was the apple of his eye. Bob was graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, and returned the favor later in life by becoming an adjunct professor there, as well as at the College of William & Mary. After early stints in advertising sales for outfits as diverse as grocery stores and newspapers, Bob committed himself to following the career path of T.V.'s legendary Darren Stevens. Unfortunately for Darren, Bewitched was cancelled. Bob, however, was smart enough to develop and star in a sequel. In 1988, with longtime friend and advertising associate Bill Martin, he co-founded what is today the Barber Martin Agency. With Bob at its helm, the company was named to Inc. magazine's Inc.500, three years running. Among countless other honors, Bob was a national finalist in Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year competition and was named Richmond Ad Person of the Year in 1999. All work and no play? No way. Bob was a fanatic when it came to VCU's basketball program, and rarely missed a game. (Note to Heaven: now that Mr. Barber is moving in, it might be advisable to offer a cable channel that airs all A-10 games, preferably in HD.) Bob was also an avid sailor for most of his life, and captained two challenging regattas from Hampton to Bermuda. He probably referred to these journeys as "Sails today; Bermuda over time." The poet Thomas Campbell wrote, "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." If there's a shred of truth in those words, the last thing Bob Barber needs right now is an obituary. In fact, he won't need one for a long, long time. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Boathouse at Sunday Park, in the Garden Pavillion, 4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Virginia 23112, on Sunday, October 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
