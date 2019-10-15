BARBOUR, Iva Worley, 89, of Montpelier, Va., died Friday, October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, John Irvin Barbour; and sister, Sherry M. Worley. Iva is survived by her son, John Michael Barbour; sister, Barbara W. Murphy; and many other loving family members. A private interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park. The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.monaghanfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
