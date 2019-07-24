BARDEN, JEFFERSON "J.D." JR.

BARDEN, Jefferson Douglas "J.D." Jr., 55, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Trevie Barden. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Jefferson "Doug" Barden, Sr.; sons, Casey Barden (Kindal) and Dustin Barden; grandchildren, Kinzie and Klara; and sister, Melody King (Bob). The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, www.ecaware.org/give/donate/.View online memorial