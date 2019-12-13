BARDEN, June Elizabeth, 60, of Chesterfield, joined her family in Heaven on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Delores Batch. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Barden; and her three sons, William (Suzanne), Robert and Paulus (Katie); eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Ryan, Leiah, Peyton, Holden, Reagen, Miller and Aubrey Lin; sisters, Carol, Terry, Kathy and Connie. Many special friends and loved ones have also shared in June's loving life. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial