BARDEN, Ruth Anne Billups, 90, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Edward C. Barden Jr. She is survived by four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was part owner of Billups Funeral Home. She graduated in the class of 1945 from John Marshall High School and attended Richmond Professional Institute majoring in music. She was a cradle roll member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and joined the choir at the age of 10. She later went on to serve the church for 21 years as Director of the Woman's Missionary Union. For a time she was a member of Montrose Baptist Church and a choir member. Most recently, she was a member of Sandston Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the choir and Woman's Missionary Union. When she was not serving the church, she dedicated her time to organizations such as: the Order of the Eastern Star, where she was Past Worthy Matron of Montrose Chapter #176 and long time organist; Jamestown Society; Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was a Past Regent and Honorary Regent, Chaplin and Veteran-Patients Chairman; and an associate member of the Guild of Saint Margaret of Scotland. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billupsfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers