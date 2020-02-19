BAREFOOT, Carl Grad, 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. He was born in Raleigh, N.C. and moved to Richmond some years later with his parents. He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1959, after which he attended The University of Virginia, graduating in 1963. He served his country in both the U.S. Army and Navy. He retired in 1995, after 25 years of service with the Internal Revenue Service as Field Branch Chief of Collections. Carl is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol C. Barefoot; his son, Christopher G. Barefoot (John); daughter, Heather B. Rankin (Shaun); son, John B. Barefoot (Heather); granddaughters, Addison R. Knapp (Michael), Haley N. Barefoot, Lawsen E. Barefoot; grandson, Zachary W. Rankin. He did not get to hold his first great-grandson, Jack Knapp, to be born in July, but he knew of his birth. Carl's life will be celebrated with friends and family on March 28, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., The Grove ClubHouse, 508 Biggin Pond Road, Midlothian, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 and Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23230. We would like to thank the caretakers at Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Hospital, who showed so much compassion and care to him.View online memorial
