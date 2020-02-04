BAREFOOT, Sylvia Fields, 80, of Henrico, passed away on February 1, 2020, at peace in the comforting presence of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie P. Barefoot Jr. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Sherry Gumprich (Larry) and Debra Clements (Harold). Affectionately known as "PaMa," Sylvia was adored by her four grandchildren, Tony Strong, Amber Williams (Jason), Aly Gumprich and Joe Gumprich; one great-granddaughter, Kylie Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by siblings, Oscar S. Fields and Brenda Kennon (Bill). After a long and successful career in accounting and her retirement from Ditch Witch of Virginia, she devoted much time and energy volunteering at her church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, February 5. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. A memorial service will follow at Lakeside United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m., 2333 Hilliard Rd., Richmond, Va. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Hospice of Virginia and the inpatient unit at Retreat Doctors' Hospital for their outstanding support and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LUMC or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Feb 6
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23238
Feb 6
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:30AM
Lakeside United Methodist Church
2333 Hillard Road
Richmond, VA 23228
