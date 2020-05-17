BARETT, Alvin R., 86, of Richmond, died May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance M. Barrett; and his son, James E. Rice. Surviving are his granddaughter, Courtney M. Beale (Treonte); great-stepchild, Karter Speller; other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
