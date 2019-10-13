BARKER, Audrey Tate, 91, of Chesterfield, passed away October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Barker. She is survived by her children, Douglas Eugene Barker (Sharon), Darlene Sharon Barker and Ronald Harold Barker (Lisa); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Tate Hill; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Tate, Barbara Tate and Judy Walker; brother-in-law, Franklin Watson. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 2 p.m. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alzfdn.org.View online memorial