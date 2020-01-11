BARKER, Herman Lee, 86, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lorene S. Barker; children, Danny L. Barker (Sherry), Keith H. Barker (Lisa Marie), Regina B. Cobb (Kenny); grandchildren, Alisha, Candie and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Kira and Alaya. Herman is also survived by his sister, Catherine Barbour (Wayne). Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Herman's funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, at 1 p.m. at the Morrissett Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HERMAN BARKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.