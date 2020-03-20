BARKER, Layle Brent, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020, at the age of 87 years. He was a retired mechanical engineer with 37 years service at the Reynolds Metals Company. Layle was a member of the Order of Kentucky Colonels. In Richmond, he was a member of Westhampton Lodge No. 302 A.F. & A.M. and was a Past District Deputy Grand Master. He was a member of Washington Chapter No. 9, Royal Arch Masons and was a Past District Deputy Grand High Priest. Layle was an avid outdoorsman and target shooter. He was a member of the North-South Skirmish Association, a member of the Richmond Volunteer Militia and the 66th North Carolina State Troops teams. Layle was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Frances Christina Girdley Barker; and his parents, Donald Ray Barker and Salona Stephenson Barker. He lives in the fond memories of those he left, his son, Larry Alan Barker and his wife, Brenda Jean O'Bryant Barker, of Haymarket, Va. Because of recent events, there will be a private masonic memorial service at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home in Richmond and a private funeral service at the Pearson Funeral Home in Louisville, Ky. Interment will also be private in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Va. 23231.View online memorial
