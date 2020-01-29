BARKER, Ronald "Ron" Lee, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Dennis Barker. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Shelburne Barker; children, Ronald Dean Barker (Trude) and Joy Barker King; grandchildren, Cole, Cameron, Jordan and Will; and a host of other family and friends. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), a lifetime member of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, a member of The Order of the Founders and Patriots of America and a member of First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. He graduated from Virginia Tech, where he co-oped at Virginia Power. He retired from Virginia Power (Dominion) after 42 years as an electrical engineer. He spent his retirement years consulting, fishing, tinkering and traveling. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, 12609 Patterson Ave. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
