BARLEY, Vera Hardy, 65, of Richmond, departed this life on January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Ramon D. Hardy Sr. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Hite; two sons, Sean Sr. (Calisa) and Sedric (Scherrie) Barley; grandson, Sean Jr.; two sisters, Elnorist Bailey (Glenn) and Kimberly Parker (George); brother, Ramon D. Hardy Jr. (Karen); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Thirty First Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st Street. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
