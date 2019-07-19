BARLOW, Ervin Edsul, 86, of Glen Allen, Va., died July 15, 2019. Born and raised in Virginia, he was the son of the late Clyde Clay Barlow and Bertha Mary Price Barlow. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barlow was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Earle Barlow; and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Richard Barlow and his wife, Wendy, of Glen Allen; grandchildren, Aiden and Noah Barlow; a sister, Nancy Webb; and a sister, Mildred Myers. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Chester. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial