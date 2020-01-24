BARNARD, PHILLIP

BARNARD, Mr. Phillip Edmund, 82, of Amelia, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Wagner Barnard and Mary Wright Barnard; five sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Wilkerson Barnard of 60 years; his daughter, Beverly J. Betcher (Jeffrey); two sons, Phillip Edmund Barnard Jr. (Diane) of Richmond, Va. and Sterling W. Barnard (Judy) of Hampstead, Md. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren, Tyler W. Barnard (Megan), Marlana A. Barnard, Elaine K. Barnard, Christopher T. Betcher and Caroline M. Betcher. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1960, with a B.S. degree in agricultural education. He was a member of the ROTC and the VT Highty Tighty Band. He taught vocational agriculture and industrial arts at Warsaw High School and Brunswick High School for six years. In 1966 he joined Reynolds Metals Company (RMC) as a Flexible Packaging Engineer in the Technology Center. He worked in packaging positions for 32 years including manager pharmaceutical technology, RMC/Alcoa. He retired in 1998 and started his own company, Barnard Consulting and Training, Inc., representing Watson Standard Adhesives for nine years. Phil served in the Virginia National Guard 1956, ROTC at Virginia Tech and as SSGT in the 80th Division, Virginia's largest Army Reserve until April 1964. In 1995, he and Nell returned to his family home, Amelia County. He was an active member of Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., member of Amelia Masonic Lodge # 101 and the ACCA Shine Chanters/Choir as a tenor. He loved music; 50 years in church choirs and 17 years in the Chanters. He served as President of the ACCA Chanters and the South Atlantic Shrine Chanters Association for several years. His family will receive friends and relatives at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home Friday, January 24, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment to be held at 12:30 p.m. January 25, Moores Church cemetery, Amelia County, Va. Memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, 13617 Midlothian Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winfree Memorial Church, P.O. Box 244, Midlothian, Va. 23113 or Moores Church Cemetery Association, 11265 Reed Rock Road, Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial
