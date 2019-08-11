BARNES, Barbara Burks, 88, of Richmond, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Barbara was was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Clarkson Barnes; brother, William "Billy" Burks; parents, William and Sarah Burks. Surviving are her children, Carolyn Barnes, Clark Barnes; son-in-law, Scooter Fowler; daughter-in-law, Lori R. Barnes; grandchildren, Brooklynn Barnes, Sarah Tidball, husband, Bret; and great-grandchildren, Bret Kameron Tidball and Brian Klark Tidball. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and servant to all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Bethia United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bethia United Methodist Church.View online memorial