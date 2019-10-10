BARNES, Carol Elizabeth Doak, 76, of Creswell, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her residence in Creswell. Born August 9, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Martin Donald Doak and Margaret Lockhart Doak; and was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Kristine "Kris" Barnes. Carol spent many years as an educator for pre-school children at her Happy Day Play School and later Lawrence Academy. She later worked with Martin Tyrrell Washington District Health Department in their hospice program and later as a social worker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess and nursery class teacher. Her family includes her husband, John Stephen "Steve" Barnes of Creswell, N.C.; son, Kyle William Barnes of Washington, N.C.; sister, Jane Doak Simpson and husband, Rusty, of Richmond, Va.; brother, Dick Doak and wife, Ann, of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Laken Barnes, Thomas Barnes and Claire Barnes. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Reverend Jimmy Hagwood and Karen Pruette officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth.View online memorial