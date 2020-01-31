BARNES, CLAUDEE

BARNES, Claude Littleton Jr., 98, of Kenbridge, Va., died January 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Helen M. Barnes; father of the late Lee Barnes; and grandfather of the late David Milner Barnes. He is survived by his daughter, Pam Wilkinson (Robert); his son, Scott Barnes (Judy); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Littleton was a retired farmer; he served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, was a member of American Legion Post 0147, served on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors, was Lunenburg County citizen of the year in 1985 and the family was honored with the 1993 Lunenburg County Farm Family Award. Littleton was a member of the Kenbridge United Methodist Church, where services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 2 p.m. until start of services. Interment will be in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kenbridge United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
