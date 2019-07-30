BARNES, COY

BARNES, Mrs. Coy Ann Lamm, 88, of Emporia, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the widow of Edward Collins Barnes Sr. and the daughter of Coy Dock Lamm and Annabelle Grimes. She was born in South Hill, Virginia and was the former owner/operator of Riverside Cleaners in Emporia, Va., for many years. Mrs. Barnes was a former deacon and choir member of Calvary Baptist Church, as well as a member of the Riparian Women's Club and Red Hat Society. She is survived by her three daughters, Lelia B. Slagle (Kelly) of Emporia, Va., Kathy B. Allen of Emporia, Va., Amy B. Browder (Mitchell) of Warner Robins, Ga.; her son, E. Collins Barnes Jr. (Denise) of Smithfield, Va.; sister-in-law, Nancy Harris of Emporia, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Link (Christina), Jonathan Link (Ashley), Alexa Dickens (Matt), Katie Evans (Derek), James Dickerson (Cassandra), Edward Barnes III (Sara), Joshua Barnes (Jen), Ethan Barnes, Jeremy Barnes, Will Browder (Ashlee), Meagan Browder; along with 14 great-grandchildren; as well as special friends, Ella Bullock and Violet Huff. The family will receive friends and guests from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation starting at 11 a.m., with Rev. Andy Cain officiating. The interment will be held in Greensville Memorial Cemetery following the service. Donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 310 North Main Street. Online Condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial