BARNES, David E., went to be with the Lord July 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert and Etta B. Barnes; and his siblings, Howard, Milton, Monroe, Myrtle, Louise and Mary Etta. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Carolyn; three children, Tony and his wife, Beth, Michael and his wife, Julie, Janet Erb and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Ryan and Laura; nephew, Jimmy and his wife, Linda; and extended family and friends. David served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served on the aircraft carriers, USS Antietam, USS Shangri-La, USS Yorktown and USS Valley Forge. He was discharged honorably as Third Class Petty Officer. He worked for Nabisco for 32 years, retiring as a Regional Sales Vice President and Divisional Sales Manager in 1985. David was a member of Masonic Lodge #611 and Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and close friends will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. A memorial service is planned for a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah UMC, www.mtpisgahva.org.View online memorial
