BARNES, Elisha Bunn "E.B.," 93, died March 14, 2020. He was born March 5, 1927, to the late Sidney H. Barnes and Victoria Price Barnes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn Naomi Gibson Barnes; five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Fayetta Oliff Barnes; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Wayne Styles; two grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Jay and Andie, Ken and Laura; and four great-grandchildren, Lianna, Parker, Sammie and Jacob. He is also survived by two stepsons and their wives, Adam and Penny, Jody and Della; four stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. E.B. loved life and was a friend to all who knew him. He grew up sharecropping tobacco in North Carolina. He came to Richmond at 16 to pursue a better life, and he wasted no time in doing so. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and married the first love of his life at 19. He spent his entire career at the American Tobacco Plant in Richmond. He enjoyed being with family and friends, whether it be a game of cards, bowling or fishing. He lovingly provided care to his first true love, Evelyn, before she succumbed to Alzheimer's, and was blessed by God with a second true love, Faye, who provided him with 16 years of fond memories. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U&I Sunday School Class at Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death