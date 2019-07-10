BARNES, Geraldine "Gerry" Braswell, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord suddenly, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Alexander Barnes; and son, Stephen Alexander Barnes. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Barnes Mays; son-in-law, Thomas Richard Mays II; and grandsons, Thomas Richard Mays III and Daniel Raymond Mays, all of Chesterfield. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Annette Braswell Rose (David) of Smithfield, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Betty Jones (Bobby) of Reidsville, N.C.; Velma Thomas and Dorothy Lanfranchi, both of Virginia Beach; and numerous nephews and nieces. Gerry was born in Johnston County, N.C., and graduated from Princeton High School. After graduation, she began her career at GMAC, in Raleigh, where she met her future husband, Dan. Dan's career with AM International Inc. would move the family to Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Sacramento, to eventually settle in Richmond. Gerry worked for DGSC and enjoyed playing bridge, bible study and traveling. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially Thomas and Daniel. Gerry was an eighth great-granddaughter of Jamestowne Society Qualifying Ancestor, Rev. Robert Bracewell (1611-1668). She was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church, Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends this Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. The graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Reverends Larry Cochran and Gwen Andrews will officiate the services.View online memorial