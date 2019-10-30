BARNES, MARY

BARNES, Mary L., 94, departed this life October 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Clark; four grandchildren, Sherwond Wright, Shalynn Pugh (Emily), Deron and Sharae' Clark; two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends, one devoted, Patricia McBride. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, November 1, 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 3510 Dill Rd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

