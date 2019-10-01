BARNES, Maureen "Marnie" Shoemaker, 71, of Hague, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 2 p.m. in Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, Warsaw, Virginia. On December 5, 1948, Marnie was born aboard USMC Base Quantico in Virginia, to the late Major Louie F. and Stella Shoemaker. After moving to Westmoreland County, she graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Montross. After high school, she attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Marnie is reunited with her beloved husband, Herbert Allen Barnes, who preceded her in death in 2008. In life, the two enjoyed many adventures - traveling, boating and working together. She was co-owner with her husband of Barnes Real Estate, Inc., until 2004. She was an animal lover with a particular fondness for cats, and throughout the years, many found refuge in her care. She loved gardening and book club, and she and Herb both volunteered with the Westmoreland Players Theater Group. Marnie is survived by her mother-in-law, Lottie Barnes; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Carpenter and her husband, Wayne, of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law, John William Barnes Sr. of Coles Point; nieces and nephews, Deborah Cordell, John "Hap" Barnes Jr., Lisa Neunlist, Doug Carpenter; and many dear friends. In keeping with Marnie's spirit of giving, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Marnie's name be made to one of the following: Wendy's Feline Friends, 1228 Holly Vista Drive, Colonial Beach, Va. 22443 or to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, Mass. 01923. Online condolences may be made to www.welchfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
