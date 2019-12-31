BARNES, Norma Lee, 86, of Henrico, died December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis James Barnes Jr.; and daughter, Ava Marie Barnes. Surviving are two sons, Mark O. (Caroline) and Peter Jean (Toni) Barnes; seven grandchildren, Rachel M., Jasmine N., Malina A., Connor D., Ciaran J., Calum E. and Mark L. O. Barnes; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
