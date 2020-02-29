BARNES, Mrs. Paige Jarratt, 94, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. T. F. Jarratt and Elsie Davis Jarratt; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Y. "Sleepy" Barnes; and her sister, Mary Ann Kellogg. Paige was a lifelong active member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Jarratt, where she was organist and choir director for over 50 years. She also was the longtime organist at Owen Funeral Home. Some of her favorite pastimes were her church life and dining out with close friends. Mrs. Barnes is survived by two sons, Thomas Y. Barnes and Benjamin J. "Benny" Barnes (Cindy); grandson, Brandon Jarratt Barnes (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Caroline; and special niece, Judy Barnes Owen and husband, Ben. A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at High Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 472, Jarratt, Virginia 23867. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial
