BARNES, Vernon Meridith "Jack" Jr., of Midlothian, age 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 15, 2020. Jack was born and raised in Wilson, N.C. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from North Carolina State University with a degree in electrical engineering, and served with the 44th Army Division in France, Germany and Austria during World War II. He retired in 1988 after a long career with Texaco as a design engineer and after a 12-year stint in Houston. No one could have enjoyed retirement more. Jack was an avid woodworker, furniture maker and gardener, taking great pleasure in mentoring and sharing his knowledge and talents with friends, neighbors and his church. His only regret was that no one seems to use advanced mathematics any longer. Jack was an active member of Bon Air Presbyterian Church for 52 years and a longtime member of the Chancel Choir. He will be remembered for his generosity, humor, sharp mind and ability to solve any problem and design or repair literally anything. It is said that when an old man dies, it is like a library burning. This is true of Jack. He is survived by his wife of 73 wonderful years, Dorothy "Dot" Cockfield Barnes, who he has known since they were both five years old. He is also survived by two daughters, Catherine O'Brien Barnes of Midlothian and formerly Biloxi, Miss., and Meridith Barnes Clark of Bedford; as well as four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews and cherished friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, 9201 W. Huguenot Rd. at Forest Hill Ave. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jack's memory may be made to Bon Air Presbyterian Church or to Bon Secours Hospice.View online memorial
