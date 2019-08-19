BARNETT, Fred Thomas Jr., of Richmond, departed this life August 6, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Brenda A. Barnett; sons, Tevin and Jamal Barnett; granddaughter, Skye Brown; sisters, Sharon Legale (Eugene), Adrianne Olds (Kwame); father-in-law, Alexander Wyche; sisters-in-law, Linda, Jacqueline, Samantha and Sharon Wyche and Sherry Howard; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Jeremy Wyche and Jerry Thaniel; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Willie Woodson officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial