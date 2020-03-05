BARNETT, James "Bernie," 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, departed this life on March 1, 2020, at his home. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and a son. He is survived by his fiancee, Debra; his sister, Lorraine; his brother, Stanley; his children, Cindy, Dolores (Stacey), Stewart (Laura), Tina (Scott) and Angela; his grandchildren, Leslie, Wayne, Brandon (Kelsey), Jordan, Cody, Kurt and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Mathias and Marleigh; as well as numerous extended family and friends. From a young age, Bernie understood the value of hard work, establishing Barnett's Heating & Air Conditioning in 1972, he became a very successful business man. He proudly instilled this value in all his children and many others he knew. He lived life to the fullest, making sure to take time to do the things he loved, especially travel. A memorial service will be held at Passion Community Church, Powhatan Campus, 4480 Anderson Hwy., on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or a local animal shelter of your choice.View online memorial
