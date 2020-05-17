BARNETT, Jerry Samuel, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on April 24, 2020. Jerry was born on October 29, 1935, in Jackson County, Kansas, to Clarence and Helen Barnett. He is survived by his wife of 58 years and the love of his life, the former Nancy Gotthardt. Jerry is survived by his brother, Wesley Barnett (Betsy) of Chicago, Illinois; and his sister, Nancy Meyer (Tom) of Osceola, Iowa. Also surviving are Jerry's children, James Barnett (Sheila) of Walkerton, Virginia and Julie Fabian (John) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; and grandchildren, Joshua Fabian, Madison Fabian, Shannon Barnett and Jason Barnett. Jerry's father, Clarence; mother, Helen; and sister, Mary, preceded him in death. Jerry was a longtime resident of Vienna, Virginia. Jerry attended Graceland College and then graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduating from college, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He later received a master's degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. Jerry loved to travel and his job as an electrical engineer specializing in communications sent him to many parts of the world. Jerry was active in the church serving as Sunday school teacher, treasurer and Elder, and was active in the community serving on the Town of Vienna Planning Commission. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a memorial service at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Ashland, Virginia.View online memorial
