BARNETTE, GEORGE "BARNEY"

BARNETTE, George A. "Barney," 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed peacefully in his sleep on October 14, 2019. Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Allie Barnette; his beloved wife of 42 years, Becky; and brother, Francis Barnette. He is survived by his children, Jason Barnette (Allison) and Hannah (JC); three grandchildren, Emma, Henley and Johnny; his sister, Margaret Ann Bennett (Jim); and two nieces; sister-in-law, Jackie Barnette; nephew and niece. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. Military Honors will be presented at the conclusion of the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, in his memory.